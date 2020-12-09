Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $54,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

