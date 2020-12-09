Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Iteris worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iteris by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 53.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

