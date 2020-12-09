Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

JAPAY stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

