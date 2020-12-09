JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 18,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.