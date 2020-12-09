Jeremiah H. Chafkin Sells 10,931 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $267,044.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409,181 shares in the company, valued at $9,996,291.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMK stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,262.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

