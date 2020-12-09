JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.9% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

