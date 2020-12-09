John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $355,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $129.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

