Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,843,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,020,000 after acquiring an additional 929,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,696,000 after acquiring an additional 469,386 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,380,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,746,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,404,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

