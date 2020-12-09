Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.29% from the stock’s previous close.

KL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $154,744,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 251.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 944,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 675,691 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $31,163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,748 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.