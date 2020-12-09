Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.31 and last traded at C$5.32. Approximately 244,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 314,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GUD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

