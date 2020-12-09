Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Knoll worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Knoll by 1.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Knoll by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Knoll by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 203,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Knoll by 14.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the third quarter worth about $345,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Knoll currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

