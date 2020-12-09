Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €50.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

