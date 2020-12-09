L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shot up 5.2% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.24. 4,137,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,845,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.84.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 271.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 604,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

