Lam Research Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 49,875 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,937% compared to the typical volume of 2,448 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $511.66 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $516.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.44.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

