LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LCII shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of LCII opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.64. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

