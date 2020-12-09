Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

