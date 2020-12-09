Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.10.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.09.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

