Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.