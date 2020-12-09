Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

About Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

