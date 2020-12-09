Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

