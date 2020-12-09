LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,202 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.