LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 271,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,647,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 135,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

JHS opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

