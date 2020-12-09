LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMD opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.