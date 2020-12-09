LPL Financial LLC Buys 348 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,348,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,443,000 after purchasing an additional 421,123 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,924,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

