LPL Financial LLC Buys 513 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $382,343.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $6,031,651. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $165.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

