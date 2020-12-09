LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.50% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 546.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 102,838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

