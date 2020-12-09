LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Global Medical REIT worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $695.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

