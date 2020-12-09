LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 110,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.34. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

