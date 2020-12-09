LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after acquiring an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $138.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

