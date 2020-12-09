LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

