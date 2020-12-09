LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 65.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $130.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

