LPL Financial LLC Has $694,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in M.D.C. by 45.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,129,737.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,492.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

MDC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

