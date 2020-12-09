LPL Financial LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 300,937 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 629,164 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,435.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,181.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 234,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,480. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

