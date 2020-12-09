LPL Financial LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,889 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

