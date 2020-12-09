LPL Financial LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 129.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.39.

DECK opened at $295.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $299.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

