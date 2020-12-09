LPL Financial LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

BST stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

