LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 619,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 580,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 393,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 223,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DPG opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

