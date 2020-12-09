LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of K12 worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of K12 by 107.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of K12 by 417.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.