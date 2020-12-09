LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

