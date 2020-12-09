LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.