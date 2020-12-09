LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $552,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $2,037,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

