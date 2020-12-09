LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000.

NYSEARCA:PPH opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

