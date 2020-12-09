LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,829 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $42.33.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.