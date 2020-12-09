LPL Financial LLC Purchases 488 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

