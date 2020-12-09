LPL Financial LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,168 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,159,000 after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.70.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.33. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $216.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

