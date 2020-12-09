LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,302 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 113,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 845,683 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

