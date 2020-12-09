LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,626 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPVU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

