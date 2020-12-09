LPL Financial LLC Purchases 836 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

