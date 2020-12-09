LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Investors Real Estate Trust news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

IRET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

