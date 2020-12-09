LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

